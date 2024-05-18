Dallas Stars into their 2nd West final in a row after knocking out last two Cup champions

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Dallas Stars head coach Peter De Boer, left, congratulates center Matt Duchene after he scored the winning goal in the second overtime of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars finally get a little bit of a breather after avoiding another Game 7 on the way to their second Western Conference Final in a row. The top-seeded Stars knocked out the last two Stanley Cup champions while playing 13 games in 26 nights. The last one stretched past midnight into early Saturday, when Matt Duchene’s game-winning goal in double overtime ended Game 6 at 2022 champion Colorado. Dallas began these playoffs with a seven-game series over Vegas, which last year beat the Stars in the West final and then won the Stanley Cup. Dallas will host Games 1 and 2 against Edmonton or Vancouver next week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.