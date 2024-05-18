Dallas Stars into their 2nd West final in a row after knocking out last two Cup champions

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars finally get a little bit of a breather after avoiding another Game 7 on the way to their second Western Conference Final in a row. The top-seeded Stars knocked out the last two Stanley Cup champions while playing 13 games in 26 nights. The last one stretched past midnight into early Saturday, when Matt Duchene’s game-winning goal in double overtime ended Game 6 at 2022 champion Colorado. Dallas began these playoffs with a seven-game series over Vegas, which last year beat the Stars in the West final and then won the Stanley Cup. Dallas will host Games 1 and 2 against Edmonton or Vancouver next week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.