Dallas Stars in familiar hole after 6th Game 1 1oss. Avs look to put them down 0-2 again

The Dallas Stars are in an all-too familiar hole. This is their sixth consecutive playoff series over three postseasons going into Game 2 after losing the opener. This time it’s against Colorado in a second-round Western Conference series. The Stars will try Thursday night to avoid a repeat of the opening round when they lost the first two games at home to Vegas, last year’s Stanley Cup champion. The Stars did fight back back to advance in seven games. In the only other NHL playoff game Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes go home in their own 0-2 hole to the New York Rangers.

