Dallas Stars in 0-3 hole vs. Vegas, Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be without captain Jamie Benn for at least the must-win Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Benn was suspended two games by the NHL one day after his ugly hit that ended with his stick on Vegas captain Mark Stone’s neck in Game 3. Benn says he has to be more responsible with his body and stick and called it an unfortunate play. The Golden Knights take a 3-0 series lead into Game 4 in Dallas on Thursday night. If the Stars win, Benn will also miss Game 5.

