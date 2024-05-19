Dallas Stars get some needed rest at home after starting to ‘run on fumes’ in NHL playoffs

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) confers with center Wyatt Johnston (53) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

The Dallas Stars finally got to rest at home. Sunday was the first time in a month since the start of the NHL playoffs that they didn’t have a game, practice or travel. Coach Pete DeBoer says his team was starting to run on fumes but can fill the tank quickly with what he calls a critical break. Dallas still doesn’t know who it will play when hosting Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. Edmonton and Vancouver play Game 7 in the other second-round Western Conference series Monday night.

