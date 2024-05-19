Dallas Stars get some needed rest at home after starting to ‘run on fumes’ in NHL playoffs

The Dallas Stars finally got to rest at home. Sunday was the first time in a month since the start of the NHL playoffs that they didn’t have a game, practice or travel. Coach Pete DeBoer says his team was starting to run on fumes but can fill the tank quickly with what he calls a critical break. Dallas still doesn’t know who it will play when hosting Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. Edmonton and Vancouver play Game 7 in the other second-round Western Conference series Monday night.

