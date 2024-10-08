Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer back after having an appendectomy during training camp

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer has been cleared to return to the ice just before the team’s season opener after recovering from an appendectomy. DeBoer says he has the green light to get on the ice Wednesday and then coach going forward. The Stars are scheduled to practice then in Nashville, and play their season opener there Thursday night. DeBoer said he has some minor complications in his recovery from the procedure two weeks ago. Leading scorer Jason Robertson, who had surgery July 30 to remove a cyst from his foot, was also back at practice.

