Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE -Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev looks to pass the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, Feb. 28, 2024 the latest addition by a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

The Dallas Stars have acquired Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a conditional 2026 third-rounder to Calgary for the 34-year-old defenseman. Tanev was considered one of the top players available ahead of the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline. He gives the Stars some much-needed defensive and penalty-killing depth to try to get through the gauntlet that is the playoffs in the Western Conference. Tanev is averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time this season and has a goal and 13 assists in 56 games.

