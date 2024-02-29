Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars have acquired Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a conditional 2026 third-rounder to Calgary for the 34-year-old defenseman. Tanev was considered one of the top players available ahead of the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline. He gives the Stars some much-needed defensive and penalty-killing depth to try to get through the gauntlet that is the playoffs in the Western Conference. Tanev is averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time this season and has a goal and 13 assists in 56 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.