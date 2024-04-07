Dallas’ Paes, St. Louis City’s Bürki stellar in scoreless draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Maarten Paes saved seven shots for FC Dallas and Roman Bürki notched five for St. Louis City as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Dallas (1-4-1) played without a couple of key players on offense — Asier Illarreamendi and Jesús Ferreira, who are both out with muscle injuries. The tie ends a four-match losing streak that tied a club record. St. Louis City (1-1-5) has four ties and a loss in its last five matches.

