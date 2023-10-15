Dallas fails to clinch playoff spot in 1-1 draw with Rapids

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored late in the first half and FC Dallas settled for a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids when a victory would have clinched a spot in the postseason. Rafael Navarro scored his first career goal, finding the net unassisted in the 25th minute to give Colorado (5-16-12) the lead. It was Navarro’s ninth career appearance — all starts. Velasco answered with his fourth goal of the season, unassisted in the 37th minute to get Dallas (10-10-13) even. Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas. Marko Ilic saved one shot for Colorado.

