Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton looking to get up to speed at left tackle

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton saw increased work with the first team at left tackle this week after Chuma Edoga sustained a toe injury in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Guyton, who was selected No. 29 overall, has elite athleticism and excellent footwork but is still learning the position after taking up football in his senior year of high school and playing 29 games in four seasons at TCU and Oklahoma. There’s a chance Guyton could start the Cowboys’ season opener at Cleveland.

