Dallas coordinator Dan Quinn 5th to interview for the Titans’ coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn virtually Wednesday night and made him the fifth to interview for their head coaching job. The Titans announced the interview had concluded via Zoom. Quinn joins Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. No NFL team can interview coaching candidates in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs. Quinn has been Dallas’ coordinator since 2021. He was head coach in Atlanta between 2015 and 2020 where he went 43-42 with one Super Bowl appearance.

