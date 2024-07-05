Dallas beats Portland 3-2 on late own goal by Timbers’ Cristhian Paredes

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa and defender Nkosi Tafari scored in the second half and FC Dallas turned a late own goal by Portland midfielder Cristhian Paredes into a 3-2 victory, snapping the Timbers’ seven-match unbeaten run in a Fourth of July thriller.Antony Alves Santos took a pass from Evander da Silva Ferreira and scored in the 8th minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to give Portland (8-8-6) a 1-0 lead that stood until halftime. It was the fourth goal of the season for Antony and the 12th assist for Evander.Musa scored four minutes into the second half to pull Dallas (6-10-5) even.

