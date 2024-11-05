Dalce has double-double, No. 18 Maryland women dominate UMBC in 2nd half for 74-32 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christina Dalce scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 18 Maryland clamped down on defense in the second half to defeat UMBC 74-32 in a season-opening game. The Terrapins held the Retrievers to 10 points in the second half on 3 of 20 shooting after leading by 11 at halftime. Shyanne Sellers added 12 points and Allie Kubek had 11 for the Terrapins, who have a rebuilt roster with 10 new players, including seven transfers. Jordan Lewis scored 10 points for UMBC, which finished 10 of 43 from the field — 5 of 24 inside the arc and 5 of 19 on 3-pointers. Although the Terps finished with 22 turnovers, they had a 48-18 rebounding advantage and outscored the Terriers 50-10 inside.

