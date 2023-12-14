Dakar Rally winner Austin Jones has extensive resume after just 5 years of racing

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
AJ Jones, the youngest driver and only American to win the Dakar Rally twice, poses on Nov. 27, 2023, in Congress, Ariz.. He also has won the Baja 1000 twice. Jones followed the footsteps of his father, Jesse, an accomplished rally car racer after playing lacrosse on scholarship at San Diego State. (AP Photo/John Marshall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Marshall]

CONGRESS, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Jones looks more like a conductor while driving his car, tuning in to fluctuations in terrain so rugged a miscalculation could end in disaster. Jones has won the Dakar Rally twice. Jones’ resume also includes wins at the Baja 1000, Baja 500, the San Felipe 250, a World Rally Raid T4 Championship, a SCORE championship and rallies in Andalusia, Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi. Though a relative newcomer to the racing, Jones has been around it all his life.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.