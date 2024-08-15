Dak Prescott says ‘good conversations’ are happening with the Cowboys about a new contract

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains hopeful he will be able to work out a contract extension. He’s entering the final season of a $160 million, four-year contract. Prescott on Thursday said “good conversations” are happening between his representatives and the team. Prescott, 31, has repeatedly stressed his desire to remain with the Cowboys, where Prescott has played his entire eight-year career, but understands the business component could result in him being elsewhere next season.

