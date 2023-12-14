Dak Prescott, Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack among 8 finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Chargers three-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack and Las Vegas Raiders two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby are among the eight finalists for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes those who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 to honor the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. The other finalists are New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

