Dak Prescott looks to get back on track as Cowboys try to dig out of hole

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott says interceptions are on his mind in film study when the picks pile up the way they have the past three games for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. The runner-up in NFL MVP voting from last season has two interceptions in each of the three games. It’s a first in his nine seasons. At the same time, Prescott is the most proven path back to playoff contention for the Cowboys. The defending NFC East champions take their second two-game skid of the season into NFC South-leading Atlanta on Sunday.

