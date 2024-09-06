Dak Prescott isn’t shying from what shapes up as a prove-it year for the Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — At the moment, quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy don’t have contracts beyond this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Same for six-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, No. 2 receiver Brandin Cooks and longtime Dallas pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. The list goes on. The Cowboys are at 28 seasons and counting without a trip beyond the divisional round in the NFC playoffs. America’s Team is desperate to get back to the biggest stage in the NFL. There is a prove-it-or-else feel to 2024, and Prescott isn’t shying from the narrative as he closes in on his ninth season opener. It’s Sunday at Cleveland.

