Dak Prescott and Dallas lament missed chances in 28-23 loss to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 191 yards, and it wasn’t enough for the Dallas Cowboys. The Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 28-23 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night. Prescott and the Cowboys fell just short of the winning touchdown on the final drive. Lamb was wrapped up by Darius Slay in the final seconds at the 5-yard line to end the game. The Cowboys needed a major comeback to even try and pull this game out. They’ll need an even bigger resurgence to make a run at the NFC East crown.

