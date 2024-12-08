Daimion Collins, Corey Chest lead LSU to 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Daimion Collins scored 18 and freshman Corey Chest posted a double-double to lead LSU to an 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast. Collins made 8 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (8-1), who have won four in a row and improved to 5-0 at home this season. He added five rebounds and blocked three shots. Chest totaled season highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Jordan Sears had 13 points and three steals for LSU. Cam Carter scored 13 with five assists and three steals. Dji Bailey scored 11. Rahmir Barno led the Eagles (3-7) with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.