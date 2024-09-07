Daily throws for surprise TD, Army’s ground game and trick play stymie FAU 24-7

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bryson Daily threw for a surprise touchdown as Army’s running game dominated and the Black Knights iced the game with another trick play to debut in the AAC with a 24-7 win over Florida Atlantic. A play after what would have been Daily’s second touchdown pass was dropped in the end zone on a third-and-12 play, holder Matthew Rhodes scored on a 23-yard run around the left end on a fake field goal with 13:57 left in the fourth. If that 15-play, 96-yard, 10 1/2-minute drive following an interception by Max DiDomenico didn’t salt the game away, DiDomenico’s stop of FAU quarterback Cam Fancher on 4th-and-goal from the 1 with 8:44 left sure did. Army used 14 plays to run out the clock. FAU capitalized on a fumble with Fancher hitting Omari Hayes just before halftime.

