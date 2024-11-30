Daily scores two TDs to help No. 25 Army hold off UTSA 29-24

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily tied the American Athletic Conference record for single-season touchdowns and threw for a season-high 186 yards and a score to lift No. 25 Army to a 29-24 win over UTSA. Army (10-1) finished the regular season 8-0 in the AAC and earned the right to host the championship game on Friday. Daily rushed for 147 yards, his academy-record ninth straight 100-yard game, and two touchdowns. Casey Larkin sealed Army’s 10th victory of the season, picking off Owen McCown at the Black Knights’ 10 with 1:14 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.