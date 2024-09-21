Daily rushes for 3 scores, passes for 2 more, to lead Army over Rice 37-14

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Army over Rice 37-14 on Saturday. The Black Knights came in as the nation’s rushing leader at 390 yards per game and finished with 288 against Rice. Daily dove over the line on fourth down for a 2-yard score and a 21-0 lead, to cap a drive that began with a blocked field goal. Andon Thomas’ interception led to Daily’s 17-yard scoring pass to Casey Reynolds for a 28-0 halftime lead. Army has won seven straight dating to last season. E.J. Warner was 28-of-43 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Owls.

