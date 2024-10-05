Daily accounts for 4 TDs to help Army beat Tulsa 49-7, improve to 5-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryson Daily threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, Kanye Udoh ran for 137 yards and two TDs on just six carries and Army beat Tulsa 49-7 for its ninth win in a row, dating to last season. Army (5-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) is off to is best start since 1996 and went into the game tied with Missouri for the longest active win streak in the nation. Daily scored on a 4-yard run with about 5 minutes to play in the first half that made it 14-7 and Army led the rest of the way. Udoh ripped off scoring runs of 63 and 68 yards and Bryson added a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 42-7 going into the fourth.

