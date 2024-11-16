Dailey posts double-double as UCLA overwhelms Lehigh by 40 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and reserve Aday Mara scored 16 points and UCLA largely went unchallenged in its 85-45 win over Lehigh. Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (0-4) with 18 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 10. The Bruins built a 15-5 lead before Lehigh staged an 8-0 run that ended with Higgins making a 3-pointer and converting a three-point play to get Lehigh within 15-13 with 10:35 left before the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.