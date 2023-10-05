Daiki Hashimoto of Japan defends men’s gymnastics title. American Fred Richards finishes third

Japanese star Daiki Hashimoto has defended his title at the world gymnastics championship. The 22-year-old overcame an early mistake on floor exercise to become the first men’s gymnast since 2015 to win back-to-back world all-around titles. Illia Kovtun of Ukraine was second with American teenager Fred Richard third. Richard became the youngest U.S. men’s gymnast to earn an individual medal at the world championships by shrugging off a late miscue on high bar. The bronze medal was the second of the meet for the 19-year-old from Massachusetts. A sophomore at Michigan, Richard helped the American men claim bronze in the team competition earlier in the championships.

