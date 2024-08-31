Dahlkemper scores early and Bay FC goes on to a 3-1 win over the Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Newcomer Abby Dahlkemper scored an early goal and Bay FC beat the Portland Thorns 3-1 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. Rachel Hill and Joelle Anderson also scored for Bay, which moved above the playoff line into eighth place with eight games remaining in the regular season. Portland, sitting in fifth place in the league standings, has lost two straight since the regular season re-started following the Olympic break.

