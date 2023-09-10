Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women’s doubles, beating 2020 champs Siegemund and Zvonareva

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title in just their fourth tournament together. They beat 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3 on Sunday. It was the first Grand Slam women’s doubles title for both Dabrowski, a Canadian, and Routliffe, who is from New Zealand. The No. 16 seeds in Flushing Meadows first paired up earlier this summer in Montreal. Siegemund and Zvonareva were playing in their first tournament together when they won the title at Flushing Meadows, with no fans attending because of COVID-19 restrictions.

