Da Silva scores 19 as Colorado rolls to 90-57 victory over Oregon State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 19 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Colorado never trailed in a 90-57 romp over Oregon State. Da Silva made 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and 6-of-7 free throws for the Buffaloes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference). He added seven rebounds and four assists. Eddie Lampkin finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Cody Williams scored 16 with six boards. KJ Simpson totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Luke O’Brien scored 10 on 4-for-6 shooting with a 3-pointer. Simpson had a four-point play in the middle of a 26-6 run to begin the game and Colorado never looked back. Tyler Bilodeau scored 18 on 8-for-12 shooting to lead the Beavers (9-9, 1-5), who have lost five in a row.

