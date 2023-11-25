D.J. Wagner scores 28, No. 16 Kentucky routs Marshall 118-82 for most points under John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Wagner scored a career-high 28 points, Antonio Reeves added 23 and No. 16 Kentucky routed Marshall 118-82 on Friday night for its highest-scoring game under John Calipari. The Wildcats shot 65% on the way to a 69-41 lead at the break, their highest-scoring half this season, and it was just a matter of when they’d exceed the 115 points scored against Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2016. Kentucky tied the mark with 2:39 left on Reed Sheppard’s 3-pointer and broke it with 40 seconds another 3 from the left corner by reserve Joey Hart. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 22 points for Marshall.

