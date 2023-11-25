D.J. Wagner scores 28, No. 16 Kentucky routs Marshall 118-82 for most points under John Calipari

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky's Tre Mitchell (4) shoots near Marshall's Nate Martin, middle, and Kevon Voyles (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Wagner scored a career-high 28 points, Antonio Reeves added 23 and No. 16 Kentucky routed Marshall 118-82 on Friday night for its highest-scoring game under John Calipari. The Wildcats shot 65% on the way to a 69-41 lead at the break, their highest-scoring half this season, and it was just a matter of when they’d exceed the 115 points scored against Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2016. Kentucky tied the mark with 2:39 left on Reed Sheppard’s 3-pointer and broke it with 40 seconds another 3 from the left corner by reserve Joey Hart. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 22 points for Marshall.

