D.J. Uiagalelei throws 5 TD passes to lead No. 15 Oregon State to a 52-40 win over California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei threw three of his five touchdown passes to Jack Velling and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 52-40. The Beavers struggled to slow down the Golden Bears for most of the night but did more than enough offensively to get off to their best start to a season since 2013. Uiagalelei threw for 275 yards, backup Aidan Chiles threw a TD pass on a one drive cameo in the first half and Damien Martinez ran for 89 yards and a score. Fernando Mendoza threw two TD passes in his first start and Isaiah Infanse scored three times for the Bears.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.