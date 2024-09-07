D.J. Smith throws 3 TD passes to lead Mercer over Bethune-Cookman 31-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Smith threw three touchdown passes and Mercer beat Bethune-Cookman 31-2. Smith was 17-of-22 passing for 237 yards. Kelin Parsons, Brayden Smith and Parker Wroble combined for six receptions for 134 yards with a touchdown catch apiece. Mercer (2-0) had 465 yards of offense and held Bethune-Cookman (0-2) to 156. It was the first meeting between the teams and Mercer’s first in Florida since a 49-0 victory at Stetson (Deland, Fla.) on Sept. 13, 2014.

