D.J. Reed draws from his time with the 49ers and says the Jets ‘have a chance to to win it all’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Optimism is overflowing again for the New York Jets in training camp. This time, they believe they have the overall talent for it to be more than just preseason hype. Cornerback D.J. Reed was part of the 2019 San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He thinks this year’s Jets team is on that trajectory and adds that they have enough talent to win the Super Bowl. Similar things were said last season before quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut.

