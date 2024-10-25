D.C. United cuts ties with goalkeeper Alex Bono amid end-of-season roster decisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United, which was eliminated from Major League Soccer playoff contention on the final day of the regular season, has declined starting goalkeeper Alex Bono’s contract option for next season. The team announced its roster decisions on Friday, leaving 17 contracted players on its roster for 2025. Among the contracted players was Christian Benteke, the Golden Boot winner who had 23 goals during the regular season. Bono started in all but five matches for D.C. United this season. The team allowed 70 goals, third-most in the league.

