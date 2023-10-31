D-backs’ Zac Gallen prepares for World Series Game 5, tries to shake mediocre postseason

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s ace righty Zac Gallen has had a disappointing postseason so far with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA. Gallen has been reasonably competitive in his five postseason starts, throwing at least five innings in all of them. But he’s also given up 13 earned runs over the past 16 innings while surrendering five homers. One more chance remains to deliver a postseason gem. He’ll start for the D-backs in Game 5 on Wednesday.

