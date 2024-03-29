D-backs unload on Rockies with 14 runs in third, most runs in inning on opening day since 1900

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., rear, celebrates his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got their season started with an offensive flourish, scoring 14 runs in the third inning of their opening-day game against the Colorado Rockies. It broke the records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning in franchise history. It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs. The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings. The D-backs sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and one sacrifice fly. The Rockies used three pitchers; Kyle Freeland, Anthony Molina and Jalen Beeks.

