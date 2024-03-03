D-backs sign INF Elvis Andrus to minor league deal with invite to big league camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training. The two-time All-Star has played in the majors for 15 seasons, spending time with the Texas Rangers, Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox. He has 2,091 career hits, which ranks third among active players. The 35-year-old Andrus has been a shortstop for the majority of his career, but he played some second base for the White Sox last season. He hit .251 with six homers and 44 RBIs in 2023.

