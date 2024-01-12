D-backs reach deals with slugger Christian Walker, ace Zac Gallen ahead of arbitration deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to one-year contracts with Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker and All-Star right-hander Zac Gallen, avoiding salary arbitration. Walker will be paid $10.9 million next season, while Gallen will make $10,011,000. Walker has been one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the big leagues over the past two years and was a huge piece for the D-backs during their recent run to the World Series, batting cleanup. The 28-year-old Gallen was the starting pitcher for the National League All-Star team last year. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

