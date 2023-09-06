D-backs promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar for stretch run, DFA veteran Nick Ahmed

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues as they fight for a playoff spot. The 21-year-old Lawlar was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The shortstop was recently promoted to Triple-A Reno and has been hitting extremely well, batting .359 with five homers and 19 RBIs. Lawlar is joining the team as it reaches a crucial stretch. The D-backs are about to embark on an eight-game trip that includes four games against the Chicago Cubs, who are also chasing a wild-card spot. To make room on the roster, the D-backs designated veteran SS Nick Ahmed for assignment.

