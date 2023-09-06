D-backs promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar for stretch run, DFA veteran Nick Ahmed

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Scott McGough, right, celebrates the final out against the Colorado Rockies with Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 12-5. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues as they fight for a playoff spot. The 21-year-old Lawlar was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The shortstop was recently promoted to Triple-A Reno and has been hitting extremely well, batting .359 with five homers and 19 RBIs. Lawlar is joining the team as it reaches a crucial stretch. The D-backs are about to embark on an eight-game trip that includes four games against the Chicago Cubs, who are also chasing a wild-card spot. To make room on the roster, the D-backs designated veteran SS Nick Ahmed for assignment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.