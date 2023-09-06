D-backs plan to promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar for stretch run, source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues as they fight for a playoff spot, according to a person with direct knowledge of the team’s plans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been officially announced. The 21-year-old Lawlar was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The shortstop was recently promoted to Triple-A Reno and has been hitting extremely well, batting .359 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

