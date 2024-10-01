D-backs owner Kendrick says he’s responsible for signing underperforming pitcher Jordan Montgomery

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks owner Tom Kendrick says he is the person responsible for signing pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who underperformed this season after joining Arizona on a hefty free agent contract. The defending National League champion Diamondbacks missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season tied with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves with an 89-73 record. But the Mets and Braves owned tiebreakers over Arizona because they won the season series and earned wild-card spots. Kendrick says he’s the one who pushed for signing Montgomery, who finished with a lackluster record of 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA.

