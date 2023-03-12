D-backs, OF Corbin Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed on Saturday to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season. The D-backs announced the length of th deal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the financial terms. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose those details. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

