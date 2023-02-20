D-backs’ Lovullo renews friendship with Japanese teammate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo final year as a player was an injured-filled season in Japan playing for the Yakult Swallows. Lovullo’s stats that year were forgettable, but he made one connection overseas that’s paying off more than 20 years later. Lovullo brought his former teammate Atsuya Furuta to the U.S. for a two-week stretch in Diamondbacks camp. Futura was a catcher during his playing days and is helping with Arizona’s catchers during his time with the team. The D-backs presented Furuta a jersey on Monday.

