D-backs’ Ketel Marte ties postseason record with 17-game hitting streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 17 games, tying the major league record shared by Derek Jeter and two others when he laced an RBI double in the World Series opener. Marte’s hit in the fifth inning gave the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead over the Texas Rangers. He became the only player with hits in his first 17 postseason games when he lined a curveball from Nathan Eovaldi off the base of the wall in right-center to score Geraldo Perdomo, who singled and stole second. Hank Bauer had hits in 17 straight games for the New York Yankees during the 1956-58 World Series. His mark was tied by Jeter from 1998-99 and Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox from 2003-04.

