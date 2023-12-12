D-backs introduce lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, unfazed by NL West rival Dodgers adding Ohtani

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big splash in free agency this winter, signing left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers followed with a massive free-agency cannonball, landing Shohei Ohtani on a $700 million, 10-year deal that stunned the sport. That’s life in the National League West Division, where the D-backs are among the more modest spenders, though its clear they’re willing to open up their pocketbook following a surprise run to the World Series before losing to the Rangers in five games.

