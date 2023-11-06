D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through 2026 after World Series run, AP source says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through the 2026 season following the team’s surprising run to the World Series, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced. Lovullo had his contract extended through 2024 back in June, but that was before the D-backs went on their unexpected postseason run, beating the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in the playoffs before falling to the Texas Rangers in five games in the Fall Classic.

