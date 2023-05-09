D-backs’ Cuban-born OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. now U.S. citizen

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because he was late arriving to the ballpark. The 29-year-old had a good excuse, though. He was becoming a U.S. citizen. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Gurriel would be available off the bench against he Marlins. Gurriel was born in Cuba and defected to the U.S. with his older brother Yuli in 2016. Both players have had successful MLB careers since their arrival in the states.

