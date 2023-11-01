D-backs’ Christian Walker boots grounder, ends record fielding run for both teams at World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker mishandled a grounder in Game 4’s third inning, breaking a record run of perfect fielding at the World Series. Walker ranged slightly to his backhand to field a grounder off the bat of Jonah Heim, but he couldn’t transfer it to his bare hand as he tried to throw to second. Walker won a Gold Glove last season. The Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks combined for three errorless games to start this year’s World Series, which is the first time that’s happened. The miscue was part of the Rangers’ five-run third inning. Texas led 10-0 after three innings and already has a 2-1 lead in the series.

