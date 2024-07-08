D-backs’ Christian Walker among best current MLB players to never make All-Star game

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner, helped lead his team to the World Series last season, has hit at least 33 home runs in each of the past two seasons and is currently on pace for about 40 homers this season. The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman is also the current Daddy of Dodger Stadium. But the 33-year-old slugger still hasn’t ever been selected to an All-Star team. The trend continued on Sunday when Major League Baseball announced the NL and AL teams for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas. Walker is batting .268 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs this season.

