D-backs All-Star SS Geraldo Perdomo returns to lineup after missing 2 months with knee injury

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated All-Star Geraldo Perdomo from the injured list after the shortstop missed roughly two months with a right knee injury. The D-backs also sent first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith to Triple-A Reno. Perdomo played seven games this season before having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He’s a solid offensive player, but his real value comes on defense, where he’s outstanding as the team’s anchor up the middle. Perdomo was listed as a starter for Arizona’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.