D-backs All-Star Carroll ‘day to day’ after exiting game with right shoulder soreness

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left a game against Tampa Bay because of right shoulder soreness. Carroll, who had surgery on his right shoulder in May 2021, said he was “shook up” when feeling something in his shoulder during his second at-bat of the game in the third inning. The team said he is day to day. Carroll said “it was a really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury.” Manager Torey Lovullo said further testing is not needed and that Carroll is day to day.

